Fox Sports Hires ESPN’s Long-Time Ad Agency

Fox Sports, opening a new front in its challenge to ESPN, has hired Wieden+Kennedy, the highly regarded ad agency that worked for ESPN for 25 year and created its well-known “This is SportsCenter” campaign.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with Wieden+Kennedy New York, an innovative and creative powerhouse that will help us build on the success of Fox Sports’ marquee live events and growing momentum of FS1’s studio programming,” said Robert Gottlieb, Fox Sports executive VP, marketing. “Our new partner shares our vision for the future of Fox Sports and will bring proven creative and strategic expertise to the network’s impressive sports rights portfolio.”

In addition to its work for ESPN, Wieden+Kennedy has created award winning campaigns for Nike, Sprint and Verizon.

The agency’s New York office, led by Managing Director Neal Arthur, will lead the efforts to gussy up Fox Sports’ image.

Wieden+Kennedy will create ads for all of the network’s top sports properties and original programming, including FS1’s daily studio shows, with an emphasis on the FIFA World Cup on Fox. The partnership is effective immediately.

"We are excited for our future with Fox Sports," said Arthur. "This is an opportunity for real partnership, with a brand whose culture is rich and inspiring."