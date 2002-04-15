Fox Sports has mail
Fox Sports Net is implementing the "E-Mail Booth" for coverage of local
Major League Baseball telecasts.
The feature allows fans to send electronic mail to announcers during games.
The announcers will select and answer as many as 10 e-mails per telecast on
the air, Fox said.
