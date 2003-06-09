Fox Sports goes HD

Fox Sports Net is jumping into high-definition production with some of its

local and regional sports coverage.

Time Warner Cable will offer FSN games from Fox's 13 owned-and-operated regional sports networks as part of the MSO's latest free HDTV

offerings.

Along with Fox, Time Warner will carry Discovery HD Theater and In Demand's

two upcoming HD channels.

Time Warner will charge extra for In Demand, although it hasn't set pricing

yet, since the service involves new channels.

Since Fox and Discovery are part of existing services, those services will be

offered free-of-charge.

Time Warner already offers free HD programming from Showtime, Home Box Office and the

seven broadcast networks.

Fox Sports Net will concentrate its efforts in markets it shares with Time

Warner, including Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Orlando, Fla.; Houston; and North Carolina.

Fox will produce the games locally in high definition.

Time Warner will likely offer the games on the In Demand channels, pre-empting

In Demand programming.

FSN in HD should arrive in the fourth quarter, in time for the

start of the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League seasons.

Discovery HD will be available later this summer, and the In Demand channels

debut in September.