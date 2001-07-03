Fox Sports covers U.S.-Cuban baseball

Fox Sports Net airs "Juego de Pelota" (`Play ball'), a five-part series following a northern California prep baseball team to Cuba for a rare opportunity to play its junior national team.

The series, covering a four-game series recently concluded between the Oakland Rattlers and the Cuban junior nationals, runs the week of July 9-13 at 10 p.m. (ET), and will be shown as a half-hour special Tuesday, July 17 at 7:00 PM. "Juego de Pelota" is produced and reported by Emmy-Award winner J.D. Pruess.

The Oakland Rattlers are a AAU all-star team made up of 20 of the top 16-year-old baseball players in the East Bay area. Last fall, the team was chosen from a group of 60 teams nationwide to travel to Cuba for the four-game goodwill series played June 25-28.