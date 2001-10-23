Fox splits baseball between cable, b'cast

Fox split up its Major League Baseball playoff coverage Sunday night between

its broadcast affiliates and its Fox Sports Net regional cable nets in some

markets.

Fox affiliates aired the American League Championship Series between the New

York Yankees and Seattle Mariners in 85% of the country, while 15% of affiliates

showed the National League Championship Series Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta

Braves matchup on Fox Sports Net.

In teams' hometown markets, the other Championship Series game was carried on

Fox Sports Net.

The games pulled in a combined 12.4 overnight rating.

Final national ratings that come out Tuesday will include ratings on the

cable channels.

Originally, Fox planned to air the Championship Series games on different days, but after the Sept. 11 attacks the network had to juggle its playoff coverage, according to a Fox Sports spokesman.

Major League Baseball's postseason schedule shifted after nearly a week of

games was canceled after the attacks.