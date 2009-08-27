Fox, Sony TV Look To Revive 'Heathers'

Dear Diary: Fox is developing a contemporary take on the 1989 Christian Slater/Winona Ryder feature Heathers.

Dark comedy will be adapted for TV by scribe Mark Rizzo, with an assist from Sex and the City alum Jenny Bicks. Sony Pictures TV, where Bicks is based, will produce, along with Lakeshore Entertainment, which holds the rights to Heathers.

Rizzo is still kicking around ideas on how to update Heathers 20 years after the film became a favorite among the underground set. But the characters from the movie are all expected to be there -- Veronica Sawyer (played in the movie by Ryder), J.D. (Slater) and the Heathers.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com