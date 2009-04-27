Fox Solicits Scripts From NYTVF

For the second year, Fox is partnering with the New York Television Festival on a comedy script contest. Aspiring comedy writers can submit scripts for a half hour pilot, with the winner getting $25,000 and a development deal with Fox. In addition, Procter & Gamble Productions (As The World Turns, Guiding Light) will review the entry and can choose to produce it.

"Fox has been a proud supporter of the NYTVF for five years running," said Kevin Reilly, President of Entertainment for the network in a statement. "This contest, now in its second year, is a marker of our commitment to reaching beyond traditional avenues to discover new voices and to shake up the comedy development process. In fact, we are currently in pre-production on a pilot to be produced by Ben Stiller and written by Kevin Napier, a NYTVF Fellowship recipient."

The NYTVF will take submissions online, and a panel of officials will narrow them down to 25 finalists. Executives from Fox and PGP will look over them, with one winner chosen by Fox for the money and development deal. If they choose, PGP and Fox can elect to produce the pilot. Fox also has the option to enter into development agreements with any of the other finalists.

"A major goal of the New York Television Festival has always been to provide opportunities for new and talented voices to be heard by the TV industry, and this year's Comedy Script Contest is a revolutionary step toward that goal," said NYTVF founder Terence Gray in a statement. "We are honored to be working with innovators such as Fox and Procter & Gamble Productions on a project that continues to represent an exciting and unprecedented alternative to the existing network television development model."

The NYTVF is held each fall in New York City. Opening date for submissions in the comedy script contest is June 1.