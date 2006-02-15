Fox Socks Peacock

The Olympics on NBC were crushed by Fox's regular lineup of American Idol and House in the 18-49 demo Tuesday night, though the games did draw the most households once Idol ended at 9 p.m.

That is according to Nielsen's overnight Fast Affiliate preliminary ratings.

Fox averaged a 9.6 rating/24 share average for the night in the demo, to NBC's 5.6/14.

The men's figure skating and skiing and women's speed skating could only muster a 4.7/8 up against Idol (11.1/29) at 8-9, though that is a lot better than NBC's Fear Factor (1.6/4) against Idol last week in the time period.

The Olympics grew to a 6.3/16 at 9-10, but were still no match for House (8.1/19) on Fox.

The games finally got the ratings gold--as did a 21-year-old U.S. Alpine skier--at 10-11, when they averaged a 6.3/17 to easily win the time period over second place Boston Legal on ABC (3.3/9), that network's highest-rated show.

ABC was a distant third with a 2.6/7, thanks primarily to Legal.

CBS was a close fourth with a 2.5/6. It's top show was a Dr. Phil Valentine's Day special, which averaged a 3/7 at 9-10 for third place, while it got little traction from the game it put against The Games.

We don't know what it says about the appetite for game shows in prime time, but CBS did not do well with a Price Is Right Spectacular, which came in sixth at 8-9 in the demo behind The WB and Univision, though the show definitely skews older (it was third in household delivery).

The WB came in fifth with a 1.9/5, thanks to a strong outing from Gilmore Girls (2.2/6) against Idol and Olympics.

Univision was sixth with a 1.7/4 for its soaps. UPN esentially conceded the night, averaging a "blink and you missed it" .4/1 for a repeat of new reality show Get This Party Started, which few people watched the first time around, followed by a new Get This Party Started that even fewer people watched than the repeat that preceded it.