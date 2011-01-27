Fox Soccer Plus Adds Rugby Rights

Fox Soccer Plus signed a deal with Pitch International

giving it multimedia rights to six European rugby competitions through the

2013-14 season.

Fox Soccer Plus, a premium network, will have 365 hours of

live and exclusive match coverage of the next four seasons from the Heineken

Cup, Aviva Premiership Rugby, Amlin Challenge, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Premiership Rugby 7s, Magners League and LV=Anglo-Welsh Cup on TV and online.

The channel had rights to the Heineken Cup, Aviva

Premiership and Magners League during the 2009-10 season. The other properties

are new beginning in 2010-11.

"The acquisition of these elite Rugby rights for Fox Soccer

Plus and FoxSoccer.tv underscore our commitment to providing the greatest value

possible to rugby fans in the United States," said David Nathanson, general manager

of Fox Soccer. "Combined with soccer action from the world's best leagues and

tournaments, these two services provide the ultimate multiplatform viewing

experiences for international sports fans."