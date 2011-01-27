Fox Soccer Plus Adds Rugby Rights
Fox Soccer Plus signed a deal with Pitch International
giving it multimedia rights to six European rugby competitions through the
2013-14 season.
Fox Soccer Plus, a premium network, will have 365 hours of
live and exclusive match coverage of the next four seasons from the Heineken
Cup, Aviva Premiership Rugby, Amlin Challenge, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Premiership Rugby 7s, Magners League and LV=Anglo-Welsh Cup on TV and online.
The channel had rights to the Heineken Cup, Aviva
Premiership and Magners League during the 2009-10 season. The other properties
are new beginning in 2010-11.
"The acquisition of these elite Rugby rights for Fox Soccer
Plus and FoxSoccer.tv underscore our commitment to providing the greatest value
possible to rugby fans in the United States," said David Nathanson, general manager
of Fox Soccer. "Combined with soccer action from the world's best leagues and
tournaments, these two services provide the ultimate multiplatform viewing
experiences for international sports fans."
