Fox snares Tuesday

Fox easily won the key adult demos and total viewers Tuesday night with

American Idol: Search for a Superstar and 24.

CBS won households with JAG, The Guardian and Judging

Amy.

ABC and NBC battled to stay out of the cellar in the circulation battle.

ABC had a slight edge total viewers, while NBC fared slightly better in

households.

In the demos, ABC was second among adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49.

ABC and NBC tied for third among adults 25 through 54, behind second-place

CBS.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 10.4

rating/16 share, Fox 9.6/14, NBC 6.9/11 and ABC 6.7/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.0/20, ABC 4.1/10, NBC 4.0/10 and CBS 3.7/9.