Fox snares Tuesday
Fox had a big night Tuesday, with its summer show American Idol: Search
for aSuperstar driving the network to Nielsen Media Research
victories in the key adult demos, including adults 18-through-34, 18-through-49
and 25-through-54.
CBS won the household and total viewership races by the narrowest of margins
over NBC with a slate of reruns (JAG, The Guardian and Judging
Amy).
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., NBC and Fox were the top two finishers respectively
among adults 18-through-49. NBC's Spy TV averaged a 3.3 rating in the
demo versus a 3.2 for Fox's two repeats of That 70's Show. In addition to
winning all the key demos, American Idol from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. also won
the household and total viewer races, as well as kids and teens.
Older fogies (50-plus) stayed with CBS.
The 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour belonged to NBC's Dateline which won
across the key categories.
ABC had two hours of original fare Tuesday, The Mole at 9 p.m. and an
ABC News special, Houston Medical at 10 p.m. The Mole was fourth
in households and total viewers but second among adults 18-through-34 and tied
for second with NBC among adults 18-through-49. Houston Medical was
second behind Dateline in the key adult demos but third in households and
viewers.
For the night, the household standings: CBS, 5.9/11; NBC, 5.8/10; Fox, 5/9;
ABC, 3.7/7.
Adults 18-through-49: Fox, 4.1/13; NBC, 3.1/10; ABC, 2.2/7; CBS, 1.9/6.
Adults 25-through-54: Fox, 3.7/11; NBC, 3.5/10; ABC and CBS, 2.5/7.
Adults 18-through-34: Fox, 5/17; NBC, 2.8/10; ABC, 1.9/7; CBS, 1.0/4.
Total viewers: CBS, 8.4 million; NBC, 8.3 million; Fox, 8.1 million; ABC, 5.6
million.
