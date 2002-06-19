Fox snares Tuesday

Fox had a big night Tuesday, with its summer show American Idol: Search

for aSuperstar driving the network to Nielsen Media Research

victories in the key adult demos, including adults 18-through-34, 18-through-49

and 25-through-54.

CBS won the household and total viewership races by the narrowest of margins

over NBC with a slate of reruns (JAG, The Guardian and Judging

Amy).

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., NBC and Fox were the top two finishers respectively

among adults 18-through-49. NBC's Spy TV averaged a 3.3 rating in the

demo versus a 3.2 for Fox's two repeats of That 70's Show. In addition to

winning all the key demos, American Idol from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. also won

the household and total viewer races, as well as kids and teens.

Older fogies (50-plus) stayed with CBS.

The 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour belonged to NBC's Dateline which won

across the key categories.

ABC had two hours of original fare Tuesday, The Mole at 9 p.m. and an

ABC News special, Houston Medical at 10 p.m. The Mole was fourth

in households and total viewers but second among adults 18-through-34 and tied

for second with NBC among adults 18-through-49. Houston Medical was

second behind Dateline in the key adult demos but third in households and

viewers.

For the night, the household standings: CBS, 5.9/11; NBC, 5.8/10; Fox, 5/9;

ABC, 3.7/7.

Adults 18-through-49: Fox, 4.1/13; NBC, 3.1/10; ABC, 2.2/7; CBS, 1.9/6.

Adults 25-through-54: Fox, 3.7/11; NBC, 3.5/10; ABC and CBS, 2.5/7.

Adults 18-through-34: Fox, 5/17; NBC, 2.8/10; ABC, 1.9/7; CBS, 1.0/4.

Total viewers: CBS, 8.4 million; NBC, 8.3 million; Fox, 8.1 million; ABC, 5.6

million.