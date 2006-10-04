Fox Slates 24's Return

Fox has slated the return of new Emmy darling 24 for Jan.14-15, when the network will launch the show’s sixth season with its customary four hours over two nights.

The show, which won five Emmys including Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Kiefer Sutherland, will kick off Sunday night, Jan.14 from 8-10 p.m., as well as the following night from 8-10.

The show will then slot into its regular Monday 9 p.m. time period beginning the following Monday, Jan. 22 and is scheduled to run uninterrupted into May.

The network has posted a trailer for the new season and will begin promoting the show during Game Three of the World Series on Tuesday night, Oct. 24.