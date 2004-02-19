Fox Sings a Song of Ratings Success

It’s the same old song: American Idol helped Fox to win Wednesday night in the key Nielsen measures. The network also aired That ’70s Show and The O.C.

NBC was second across most of the key ratings measures with The Apprentice, West Wing, and Law & Order.

ABC was third in most of the key demos and fourth in households with My Wife &Kids, It’s All Relative, Bachelorette, and Celebrity Mole.

CBS was fourth in the demos and third in households with 60 Minutes II, King of Queens, EverybodyLoves Raymond, and 48 Hours.

The WB won the weblet race with Smallville and Angel, which topped Enterprise and a repeat of America’s Top Model on UPN.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 14.1 million; NBC, 12.4 million; CBS, 10.8 million; ABC, 9.8 million; The WB, 5.3 million; UPN, 3.4 million.