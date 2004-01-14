Fox Simply Tops Tuesday-Night Demos

Fox won the key adult demos Tuesday night with Simple Life Reunion and 24, while CBS won households and viewers with Navy NCIS, The Guardian and JudgingAmy. NBC was second in the key adult demos with Tracy Morgan, Whoopi, Frasier, Happy Family and Law & Order: SVU.

ABC was third in the demos and fourth in households. The network’s lead off show 8 Simple Rules, who’s star John Ritter died last year, continues to cool in the months since the airing of the story arc dealing with the death. Tuesday, it was still ABC’s most-watched show, but down 8% from last week, and down 11% from the same a year ago when a repeat aired.

In the weblet battle, UPN had a slight edge in the adult demos and households with One on One, All of Us and the premiere of the second installment of America’s Next Top Model. Model did a 2.6 rating/8 share among adults 18-34 versus a 1.7/5 for The WB in the same time period (9-10 p.m.) when the network aired Austin Powers: The Spy Who ShaggedMe.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 12.3 million; NBC, 10.6 million; Fox, 9.8 million; ABC, 8.1 million; WB, 4.1 million; UPN, 4 million.