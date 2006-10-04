Fox Shuffling Post-Baseball Lineup
By Jim Benson
Fox is believed to be close to announcing several post-baseball season scheduling moves impacting Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.
According to sources, Vanished would move from 9 p.m. Monday--after Prison Break--to 8 p.m. Friday starting Oct. 27, replacing Nanny 911, which would be benched.
Meanwhile, Justice, now airing 9 p.m. Wednesday, would take the Vanished spot on Monday starting Oct. 23.
Fox would have several weeks to figure out how to replace the Bones lead-out.
