Fox Shows Move Online During Baseball

To keep fan interest during the baseball playoffs, Fox will make full, ad-supported episodes of its prime time fall season available for free on MySpace and Fox sites in 24 Fox owned-and-operated markets.

"Fox on Demand," being coordinated through Fox's Interactive Media, Broadcasting and Stations groups, will see the same Fox content distributed through both local and national online platforms.



Starting today and running throughout October and November, consumers can stream repeats of returning and new Fox series including Bones, Prison Break, Standoff, Vanished , Talk Show With Spike Feresten, Til Death and Justice on both MySpace.com and on the web sites of the 24 Fox owned-and-operated stations with broadband video players embedded in ther local sites. Toyota, Burger King and Lionsgate will sponsor the episodes.