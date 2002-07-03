Fox shines on Tuesday

Fox came out the winner in the key demographics Tuesday night with reruns of

That70's Show and American Idol.

The network won adults 18-through-34, 18-through-49 and 25-through-54, as

well as kids and teens.

Among total viewers it was neck and neck between NBC and CBS, with the

Nielsen Media Research fast national report showing NBC the winner by a mere

20,000 viewers.

Fox was a close third.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS won the household race (driven by older viewers)

with JAG, while Fox (Malcolm) and NBC (Spy TV) were tied

(or virtually tied) in all the key adults demos.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Idol won across the key ratings categories,

doubling the nearest competitor among adults 18-through-34 and 18-through-49 and

nearly doubling the nearest competitor among adults 25-through-54. The only

viewers who didn't tune in were those 50-plus who largely stayed with CBS and

The Guardian.

At 10 p.m., Dateline on NBC won across the key categories.

ABC aired Spin City repeats from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., TheMole from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Houston Medical from 10 p.m. to 11

p.m. For the most part it was third or fourth in the key demos from 8 p.m. to 10

p.m., although The Mole finished second with adults 18-through-34.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. in three-network competition, Houston Medical

was second in the key demos.

For the night, the household race: NBC, 5.8/10; CBS, 5.7/10; Fox, 4.6/8; ABC,

3.7/7.

Total viewers: NBC, 8.09 million; CBS, 8.07 million; Fox, 7.87 million; ABC,

5.45 million.

Adults 18-through-34: Fox, 4.2/15; NBC, 2.5/9; ABC, 2/7; CBS, 1.2/4.

Adults 18-through-49: Fox, 4.1/13; NBC, 3.1/ 10; ABC, 2.1/7; CBS, 1.8/6.

Adults 25-through-54: Fox, 3.8/11; NBC, 3.5/10; CBS, 2.4/7; ABC, 2.3/7.

Adults 50-plus: CBS, 6.7/15; NBC, 4.5/10; ABC, 2.7/6; Fox, 1.4/3.