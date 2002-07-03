Fox shines on Tuesday
Fox came out the winner in the key demographics Tuesday night with reruns of
That70's Show and American Idol.
The network won adults 18-through-34, 18-through-49 and 25-through-54, as
well as kids and teens.
Among total viewers it was neck and neck between NBC and CBS, with the
Nielsen Media Research fast national report showing NBC the winner by a mere
20,000 viewers.
Fox was a close third.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS won the household race (driven by older viewers)
with JAG, while Fox (Malcolm) and NBC (Spy TV) were tied
(or virtually tied) in all the key adults demos.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Idol won across the key ratings categories,
doubling the nearest competitor among adults 18-through-34 and 18-through-49 and
nearly doubling the nearest competitor among adults 25-through-54. The only
viewers who didn't tune in were those 50-plus who largely stayed with CBS and
The Guardian.
At 10 p.m., Dateline on NBC won across the key categories.
ABC aired Spin City repeats from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., TheMole from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Houston Medical from 10 p.m. to 11
p.m. For the most part it was third or fourth in the key demos from 8 p.m. to 10
p.m., although The Mole finished second with adults 18-through-34.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. in three-network competition, Houston Medical
was second in the key demos.
For the night, the household race: NBC, 5.8/10; CBS, 5.7/10; Fox, 4.6/8; ABC,
3.7/7.
Total viewers: NBC, 8.09 million; CBS, 8.07 million; Fox, 7.87 million; ABC,
5.45 million.
Adults 18-through-34: Fox, 4.2/15; NBC, 2.5/9; ABC, 2/7; CBS, 1.2/4.
Adults 18-through-49: Fox, 4.1/13; NBC, 3.1/ 10; ABC, 2.1/7; CBS, 1.8/6.
Adults 25-through-54: Fox, 3.8/11; NBC, 3.5/10; CBS, 2.4/7; ABC, 2.3/7.
Adults 50-plus: CBS, 6.7/15; NBC, 4.5/10; ABC, 2.7/6; Fox, 1.4/3.
