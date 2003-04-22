Fox sheds light on summer lineup

Fox's summer schedule is shaping up, with reality and specials taking up a

good chunk of the network's prime time.

Reality show Anything for Love will launch June 16, airing double

episodes Mondays at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., leading into Paradise Hotel at

9 p.m.

Anything for Love features people doing crazy things to win the partner

of their choice.

It will be hosted by Temptation Island's Mark Walberg and Claudia

DiFolco.

Paradise Hotel will air on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on both

days, also starting June 16.

American Juniors, a kiddie-spinoff of American Idol: Search for a Superstar, will air

Tuesdays at 8 p.m., premiering May 27 with a two-hour launch.

American Juniors will then lead into new drama Keen Eddie at 9

p.m. Eddie premieres June 3.

Thursday nights will feature Bruce Nash-produced Stupid Behavior

Caught on Tape at 8 p.m. starting May 29.

That will be followed by wacky talent show 30 Seconds to Fame at 8:30

p.m.

Newsmagazine The Pulse will air at 9 p.m. Thursdays.

Fox also will air reality special Test the Nation, executive-produced

by Phil Gurin, Monday, June 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

And Fox added two specials to its May sweeps schedule. The Beverly Hills,

90210: 10-Year High School Reunion features interviews with stars Jason

Priestley, Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Gabrielle Carteris.

The show, executive-produced by Aaron Spelling and Brad Lachman, airs Sunday,

May 11, at 9 p.m.

And John Walsh vehicle America's Most Wanted celebrates its

750th capture Saturday, April 26, at 9 p.m.

Other May sweeps highlights for Fox include the finale of American Idol

Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21; the finale of 24, also

May 20; the two-hour finale of Mr. Personality May 19, Boston

Public's season finale Monday, May 12; and the season finales of

Bernie Mac and That 70s Show Wednesday, May 14.

Sunday-night hits King of the Hill, The Simpsons and Malcolm

in the Middle will all wrap up with double episodes May 18.