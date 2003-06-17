Fox sets Simple Life

The mere idea of CBS launching a reality remake of The Beverly

Hillbillies sent rural groups running to Congress, but Fox is premiering its

take on the subject with nary a complaint.

In The Simple Life, viewers will watch New York hotel heiress Paris

Hilton and Nicole Richie, daughter of pop legend Lionel Richie, as they take up

residence in Altus, Ark., population 817.

While in town, the two will live with seven family members, sharing chores

and the family's one bathroom.

The show premieres on Fox Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m., and it is

produced by The Real World's and Road Rules' Mary-Ellis Bunim and

Jonathan Murray.