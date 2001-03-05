Fox sets up opening Big League season
Fox Family Channel has thrown out the inaugural pitch on its 2001 baseball schedule, unveiling broadcast dates for its first-ever 26 weeks of Major League Baseball coverage.
A match-up between Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles kick everything off April 5. Putting its own stamp on its coverage, Fox Family will introduce the "Fam Cam," which will provide from-the-stands comments on the game.
To encourage family viewing, Fox Family will run all telecasts no later than 7 p.m. Rounding out April's schedule, Cleveland Indians play the Detroit Tigers April 12; New York Yankees vs. Toronto Bluejays, April 19; and Anaheim Angels vs. Cleveland Indians, April 26.
- Susanne Ault
