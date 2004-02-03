Fox Sets New Dating Game

Getting into the gay/straight dating game, Fox will premiere Playing It Straight Friday, March 12, at 8 p.m.

In the show, one single woman will have 14 bachelors to choose from, some gay and some straight. If she ends up with a straight guy, the couple will split $1 million but if a gay guy tricks her, the money is all his.

Jeremy Mills and Ciara Byrne are executive producers of the show, which is a production of Lion Television.

Currently, Fridays are all-reality for Fox until drama Wonderfalls premieres on March 12 at 9 p.m. Fox also will premiere previously announced reality show The Swan, produced by FremantleMedia North America, on Monday, March 29, at 9 p.m.

Mondays on Fox also are dominated by reality through February sweeps, until comedy Cracking Up settles into its regular time slot at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22.