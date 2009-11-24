Fox Sets Midseason Schedule

Fox has set its midseason schedule, announcing the season premiere dates for its new and returning shows. Among the moves are an extended primetime on Jan. 17, running to 11 p.m., a cushy launch pad for new drama Human Target and bringing Glee back from winter hiatus in the post-American Idol timeslot.

Perennial hit American Idol will have a two-night premiere Tuesday, January 12, and Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. Fox will use the second premiere night of Idol to launch its new reality series Our Little Genius at 9 p.m.

The network is also planning an extended primetime on Sunday, Jan. 17, with network shows slotted through 11 p.m.

Fox affiliates typically program that hour with local news, as the network only programs originals from 8-10 p.m.

The evening will kick off with the NFC divisional playoff game at 4 p.m. ET, leading into the series preview of drama Human Target at 8 p.m. Human Target will have its formal series premiere in its normal timeslot Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. following American Idol.

24 will round out the extended primetime from 9-11 p.m. with its season premiere.

On Monday, Jan. 18 Fox will run part two of 24's season premiere from 8-10 p.m.

New drama Past Life will bow with a two-hour series premiere Thursday, February 11, from 8-10 p.m., before moving to its regular 8-9 p.m. slot Thursday, Feb. 18.

New comedy series Sons of Tucson will debut Sunday, March 14, at 8:30 p.m. after The Simpsons.

Glee will return with new episodes starting Tuesday, April 13 at 9 p.m., giving it the post-American Idol slot it originally launched with.

Fringe will present its Winter finale Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m., returning April 1 with new episodes.

Kitchen Nightmares will return to the lineup Friday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m.

The Dollhouse series finale will be Friday, Jan. 22.

MONDAY

Monday, Jan. 4:

7:30 PM-CC ET TOSTITOS FIESTA BOWL (LIVE)



Monday, Jan. 18:

8:00-10:00 PM 24 (2-Night / 4-Hour Season Premiere, Part 2)



Mondays, beginning Jan. 25:

8:00-9:00 PM HOUSE

9:00-10:00 PM 24 (Time Period Premiere)



****************************

TUESDAY

Tuesday, Jan. 5:

7:30 PM-CC ET FEDEX ORANGE BOWL (LIVE)



Tuesday, Jan. 12:

8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part 1)



Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 19:

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM OUR LITTLE GENIUS (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning April 13:

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL

9:00-10:00 PM GLEE (Time Period Premiere)

***************************

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, Jan. 13:

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part 2)

9:00-10:00 PM OUR LITTLE GENIUS (Series Premiere)



Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 20:

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL

9:00-10:00 PM HUMAN TARGET (Series Premiere)



***************************

THURSDAY

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 14 (no change to lineup):

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (All-New Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM FRINGE (All-New Episodes)

Thursday, Feb. 4:

8:00-9:00 PM BONES

9:00-10:00 PM FRINGE (Winter Finale)

Thursday, Feb. 11:

8:00-10:00 PM PAST LIFE (Two-Hour Series Premiere)



Thursdays, beginning Feb. 18:

8:00-9:00 PM BONES

9:00-10:00 PM PAST LIFE (Time Period Premiere)



Thursdays, beginning April 1:

8:00-9:00 PM BONES

9:00-10:00 PM FRINGE (Time Period Premiere)



***************************

FRIDAY

Friday, Jan. 1:

8:00 PM-CC ET ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL (LIVE)



Fridays, beginning Jan. 8:

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Encore Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM DOLLHOUSE (All-New Episodes)



Friday, Jan. 22:

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM DOLLHOUSE (Series Finale)



Fridays, beginning Jan. 29:

8:00-9:00 PM HOUSE (Encore Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season Premiere)



**************************

SATURDAY

Saturdays (no change to lineup):

8:00-8:30 PM COPS

8:30-9:00 PM COPS

9:00-10:00 PM AMERICA’S MOST WANTED

11:00 PM-Midnight THE WANDA SYKES SHOW

Midnight-12:30 AM SIT DOWN, SHUT UP

***************************

SUNDAY

Sunday, Jan. 10:

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (450th Milestone Episode)

8:30-9:30 PM THE SIMPSONS 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL: IN 3-D! ON ICE!

9:30-10:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW



Sunday, Jan. 17:

4:00 PM-CC ET NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF (LIVE)

8:00-9:00 PM HUMAN TARGET (Series Preview)

9:00-11:00 PM 24 (2-Night / 4-Hour Season Premiere, Part 1)

Sunday, Jan. 24:

6:00 PM-CC ET NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (LIVE)



Sundays, beginning Jan. 31 (no change to lineup):

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episodes)

8:30-9:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW (All-New Episodes)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (All-New Episodes)

9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD (All-New Episodes)



Sunday, March 14:

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM SONS OF TUCSON (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Time Period Premiere)

