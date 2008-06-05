Fox Sets Fall Premiere Schedule

Fox will kick off its 2008-2009 season Monday, Sept. 1, with a string of two-hour premieres through the rest of the week. Fringe, the new J.J. Abrams-produced drama, will debut the following week, with a two-hour pilot on Tues., Sept. 9.

Beginning with a double-header fourth-season premiere for Prison Break, on Sept. 1, Fox will bring back Bones (Sept. 3), The Moment of Truth (Sept. 4), and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Sept. 5) with two-hour specials.

New sitcom Do Not Disturb, starring Jerry O’Connell, will debut the following week, at 9:30 on Wed., Sept. 10. Fringe will settle into its 9 p.m. slot on Sept. 16, following the season premiere of House.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles will return for its second season on Monday, Sept. 8.

Fox’s Sunday-night animated block of The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Family Guy and American Dad returns Sept. 28.

The full schedule is below:

Monday, Sept. 1

8:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK (2-Hour Season Premiere)





Wednesday, Sept. 3

8:00-10:00 PM BONES (2-Hour Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 4

8:00-10:00 PM THE MOMENT OF TRUTH (2-Hour Season Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 5

8:00-10:00 PM ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th GRADER

Saturday, Sept. 6

8:00-8:30 PM COPS (Season Premiere)



8:30-9:00 PM COPS (Season Premiere)



9:00-10:00 PM AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: AMERICA FIGHTS BACK (Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 8

8:00-9:00 PM TERMINATOR: THE SARAH CONNOR CHRONICLES (Season Premiere)



9:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 9

8:00-10:00 PM FRINGE (2-Hour Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 10

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Time Period Premiere)



9:00-9:30 PM ‘TIL DEATH (Season Premiere)



9:30-10:00 PM DO NOT DISTURB (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 11

8:00-9:00 PM THE MOMENT OF TRUTH (Time Period Premiere)



9:00-10:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 12

8:00-9:00 PM ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th GRADER? (Time Period Premiere



9:00-10:00 PM DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! (Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 13

11:00 PM-Midnight MADtv (Season Premiere)



Midnight-12:30 AM TALKSHOW WITH SPIKE FERESTEN (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 16

8:00-9:00 PM HOUSE (Season Premiere)



9:00-10:00 PM FRINGE (Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 28

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)



8:30-9:00 PM KING OF THE HILL (Season Premiere)



9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)



9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere)