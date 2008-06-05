Trending

Fox Sets Fall Premiere Schedule

Fox will kick off its 2008-2009 season Monday, Sept. 1, with a string of two-hour premieres through the rest of the week. Fringe, the new J.J. Abrams-produced drama, will debut the following week, with a two-hour pilot on Tues., Sept. 9.

Beginning with a double-header fourth-season premiere for Prison Break, on Sept. 1, Fox will bring back Bones (Sept. 3), The Moment of Truth (Sept. 4), and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Sept. 5) with two-hour specials.

New sitcom Do Not Disturb, starring Jerry O’Connell, will debut the following week, at 9:30 on Wed., Sept. 10. Fringe will settle into its 9 p.m. slot on Sept. 16, following the season premiere of House.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles will return for its second season on Monday, Sept. 8.

Fox’s Sunday-night animated block of The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Family Guy and American Dad returns Sept. 28.

The full schedule is below:

Monday, Sept. 1
8:00-10:00 PM                      PRISON BREAK (2-Hour Season Premiere)


Wednesday, Sept. 3
8:00-10:00 PM                      BONES (2-Hour Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 4
8:00-10:00 PM                      THE MOMENT OF TRUTH (2-Hour Season Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 5
8:00-10:00 PM                      ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th GRADER 

Saturday, Sept. 6
8:00-8:30 PM                        COPS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM                        COPS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM                      AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: AMERICA FIGHTS BACK (Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 8
8:00-9:00 PM                        TERMINATOR: THE SARAH CONNOR CHRONICLES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM                      PRISON BREAK (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 9
8:00-10:00 PM                      FRINGE (2-Hour Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 10
8:00-9:00 PM                        BONES (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM                        ‘TIL DEATH (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM                      DO NOT DISTURB (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 11
8:00-9:00 PM                        THE MOMENT OF TRUTH (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM                      KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 12
8:00-9:00 PM                        ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th GRADER? (Time Period Premiere

9:00-10:00 PM                      DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! (Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 13
11:00 PM-Midnight               MADtv (Season Premiere)

Midnight-12:30 AM               TALKSHOW WITH SPIKE FERESTEN (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 16
8:00-9:00 PM                        HOUSE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM                      FRINGE (Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 28
8:00-8:30 PM                        THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM                        KING OF THE HILL (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM                        FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM                      AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere)