Fox Series Dominates Tuesday

Game three of the World Series produced another ratings win for Fox Tuesday night.

Fox was most-watched and grabbed top ratings in adults 18-49, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings, averaging 21.7 million viewers and a 7.1 rating in adults 18-49.

Those numbers are expectedly to change slightly when the final ratings are tallied, since the preliminaries do not include West Coast ratings for live events.

None of the other broadcasters came close to challenging Fox.

CBS averaged 12.1 million viewers in prime with a 3.3 rating in 18-49s. ABC posted 10.1 million viewers and a 3.8, while NBC attracted 9.5 million viewers and a 3.9 rating in the demo.

The WB averaged 4.9 million viewers and a 2.2 rating in 18-49s and UPN trailed with 3.2 million viewers and a 1.4.

