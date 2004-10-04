Fox Sends Champ to Cable

Next Great Champ has thrown its last punch on Fox Broadcasting Co.

The broadcaster is moving the sluggish boxing reality show to its sister regional cable networks, Fox Sports Net. “Next Great Champ is a compelling, well-produced series. Unfortunately, despite its loyal core audience, the underlying boxing theme of the series has proved too narrow for us,” Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman said in a statement.

While not getting cancelled outright, Next Great Champ is the first fall series to get pulled from one of the broadcasters’ lineups. Fox Sports Net will air the reality show, produced by Endemol, Sunday nights beginning Oct. 10.

Next Great Champ was the source of controversy between Fox and NBC last summer, when NBC accused Fox of stealing its idea for a boxing reality show.

NBC’s show The Contender, produced by Mark Burnett and Dreamworks TV, will most likely debut in January.