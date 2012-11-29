Fox Selling WUTB to Deerfield Media for $2.7 Million

Fox Television Stations is selling WUTB Baltimore to

Deerfield Media, while Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is based in Baltimore,

will operate WUTB through a shared-services agreement.





Stephen Mumblow is the sole stockholder in Deerfield.





As a standalone MyNetworkTV station, WUTB wasn't an ideal fit

in the Fox-owned portfolio.





In May, Foxand Sinclair worked out a quirky deal as part of affiliation agreements for

Sinclair's 19 Fox affiliates, in which Sinclair received "an assignable

option to purchase at fair value," WUTB.





That was designed to preserve the Sinclair flagship, Fox affiliate

WBFF.





Sinclair also operates CW affiliate WNUV in Baltimore, which

is owned by Cunningham Broadcasting.





The WUTB acquisition was previously reported in TVNewsCheck.