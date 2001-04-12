Fox to sell Salt Lake City station

Fox Television Wednesday agreed to sell KTVX-TV Salt Lake City, which it is

acquiring as part of a $5.3 billion purchase of Chris-Craft Industries Inc.

The station's sale is necessary to win Department of Justice approval for the

Chris-Craft merger. KTVX is an ABC affiliate, and Fox already operates an

owned-and-operated station in the market, KSTU-TV. Combined, the stations

represent two of the market's top four TV outlets and account for 40 percent of

TV spot ad revenue.

A forced sale of one of the stations has been expected since Fox announced

plans to buy Chris-Craft and its 10 TV stations last August. A federal judge

must OK the agreement, and the eventual buyer of KTVX must be approved by the

DOJ.

'Without this divestiture, the businesses that purchase broadcast-television

spot advertising would have lost a significant competitive alternative,' said

Constance Robinson of the DOJ's antitrust division.

A separate Federal Communications Commission review of the Chris-Craft merger

is still under way. The agency told Fox to hand over more financial information

to prove that the New York Post's survival will be threatened if parent

News Corp. is forced to sell the newspaper when Fox acquires a second New York

TV station.

News Corp. already has a waiver of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership

ban, but critics of the deal said it shouldn't be extended to allow the company

to own a second station.