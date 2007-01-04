Fox Sees 6% Bump with National NFL Games
By Ben Grossman
In a banner year for the NFL on television, Fox’s national NFL game telecasts averaged a 13.8 rating/26 share in households with an average audience of 21.8 million viewers. The average rating marked a 6% bump for Fox over last year’s 13.1.
CBS finished the season with a 12.4 average rating for its national games, while NBC averaged an 11.0 in its first season of Sunday Night Football.Including regional telecasts, Fox had its best full-season average rating since 1999, averaging a 10.6/23 for a 5% jump over last year’s 10.1/22. The network averaged 16.6 million viewers for the NFL package, its best number since 1995.
