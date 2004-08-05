Fox Seeks Chefs

Fox has begun casting its new reality show, with the working title of Hell's Kitchen.

The show features wanna-be chefs competing for a chance to own their own restaurant, with perfectionist world-class Chef Gordon Ramsey winnowing out the challengers who can't stand the heat until only one remains.

Ramsey has been imported from London, as has the show's format. Applications for chefs/restaurateurs are at www.fox.com. The show is produced by Granada Entertainment and A. Smith & Co.