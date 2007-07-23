Fox Scores With Simpsons

Fox's all-repeat lineup of primarily Simpsons episodes won the night Sunday in the key 18-49 demo with an average 2.1 rating/7 share of households in the key 18-49 demo.

That was despite a new Big Brother on CBS, which did tie for top ratings honors in the 8-9 time period with a repeat of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Repeats of Fox's The Simpsons at 9-10 averaged a 3/9, easily beating repeats of Desperate Housewives, which easily beat The Simpsons in the time period when both are running originals.





Fox also aired Simpsons episodes at 8-9, looking to drive viewers toward the big screen for this week's (July 27) premiere of the Simpsons movie, appropriately titled The Simpsons Movie





NBC was second on the night with a 1.8/6 in the demo, led by Dateline's 2.2/7 at 9-10. CBS was a close third at a 1.7/5, led by Big Brother's 2.4/8 at 8-9. ABC was fourth with a 1.5/5, led by Extreme Makeover (2.4/8). The CW was fifth, with a .5/2 for repeats of Reba, Seventh Heaven and Supernatural.