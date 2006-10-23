Fox Scores With Series
ABC's Desperate Housewives was the highest rated show Sunday night again in the 18-49 demo with an 8 rating/18 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. But Fox won the night in the demo thanks to the World Series and some extra (ratings) points from a football overrun.
Housewives' numbers were exactly even with last week's, stemming the downward trend for the show since its launch at a 9.5/21. Continuing its climb was ABC drama Brothers & Sisters at a 5/12 following Housewives at 10, up strong from the week before.
Detroit's "was it or wasn't it pine tar?" victory to even the series with the Cardinal at 1 game apiece earned Fox a 5.4/14 for the night, with help from a 6/19 for the football overrun from 7 to 7:30.
ABC came in second night with a 5.2/13 average. It was a family affair, powered by housewives, brothers and sisters, and even the house--EM: Home Edition with a 4.9/12, good enough for second place at 8-9.
CBS was in distant third at a 3.7/9. Its top show was Cold Case with a 4.3/10 at 9-10.
NBC, with a Heroes marathon replacing football up against the World Series, wsa a distant fourth at a 2.1/5. NBC has one of its few new-season bright spots in the drama, which has scored well for it at 9 p.m. on Mondays. It was looking to catch up newer viewers on the continuing storyline.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.