Fox Scores With Series

ABC's Desperate Housewives was the highest rated show Sunday night again in the 18-49 demo with an 8 rating/18 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. But Fox won the night in the demo thanks to the World Series and some extra (ratings) points from a football overrun.

Housewives' numbers were exactly even with last week's, stemming the downward trend for the show since its launch at a 9.5/21. Continuing its climb was ABC drama Brothers & Sisters at a 5/12 following Housewives at 10, up strong from the week before.

Detroit's "was it or wasn't it pine tar?" victory to even the series with the Cardinal at 1 game apiece earned Fox a 5.4/14 for the night, with help from a 6/19 for the football overrun from 7 to 7:30.

ABC came in second night with a 5.2/13 average. It was a family affair, powered by housewives, brothers and sisters, and even the house--EM: Home Edition with a 4.9/12, good enough for second place at 8-9.

CBS was in distant third at a 3.7/9. Its top show was Cold Case with a 4.3/10 at 9-10.

NBC, with a Heroes marathon replacing football up against the World Series, wsa a distant fourth at a 2.1/5. NBC has one of its few new-season bright spots in the drama, which has scored well for it at 9 p.m. on Mondays. It was looking to catch up newer viewers on the continuing storyline.