Fox Scores Big Bowl Game

After years as a lesser player in college football, Fox Broadcasting Co. took a big step up, securing rights to key games of the Bowl Championship Series games, including the new bowl for a national title.

Fox snagged rights for all TV, internet and sponsorship rights for the Fiesta, Orange and Sugar Bowls from 2007 through 2010. ABC recently renewed a deal for the fourth game in the series, the Rose Bowl.

ABC has carried the four major bowl games since the college football championship series started in 1998.

Fox Network has only broadcast lesser games, notably the Cotton Bowl. Fox’s various regional cable sports networks, however, have extensive rights deals for regular season games.