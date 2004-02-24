Fox Says 'I Do' to Redux of Fat Fiancé Finales

After the stellar ratings of the finale of Fox’s My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé, the network plans to rebroadcast the second-to-last episode and the finale on Thursday, Feb. 26, at 8 and 9 p.m. helping the network fill a weak spot.

Thursday nights typically are tough for Fox, with NBC and CBS battling it out for most of the audience.

Monday night’s Fiancé, the show’s closer, brought in nearly 21 million people, the biggest audience of any reality show finale this season.