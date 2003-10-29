Fox Says Adios Luis , Skin Skids
Fox has cancelled Friday 8:30 p.m. sitcom Luis
, replacing it with double-runs of original episodes of Wanda at Large
and then theatrical movies, Dude, Where's My Car?
and The Animal
for the last two weeks of sweeps.
Fox has not yet determined what will replace Luis
in the Friday time slot.
In other Fox news, The Next Joe Millionaire
and Skin
saw no build in week two, with Joe Millionaire
scoring a 2.5 rating/7 share in adults 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers and Skin
declining from that to a 2.2/5 in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers.
Last Monday, Joe Millionaire
opened with a 3.2/9 in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers, while Skin
premiered with a 2.7/6 and 6.3 million viewers in the key demo.
Tuesday night, Fox premieres the third season of 24
with a one-hour commercial-free episode sponsored by Ford.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.