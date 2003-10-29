Fox Says Adios Luis , Skin Skids

Fox has cancelled Friday 8:30 p.m. sitcom Luis

, replacing it with double-runs of original episodes of Wanda at Large

and then theatrical movies, Dude, Where's My Car?

and The Animal

for the last two weeks of sweeps.

Fox has not yet determined what will replace Luis

in the Friday time slot.

In other Fox news, The Next Joe Millionaire

and Skin

saw no build in week two, with Joe Millionaire

scoring a 2.5 rating/7 share in adults 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers and Skin

declining from that to a 2.2/5 in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers.

Last Monday, Joe Millionaire

opened with a 3.2/9 in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers, while Skin

premiered with a 2.7/6 and 6.3 million viewers in the key demo.

Tuesday night, Fox premieres the third season of 24

with a one-hour commercial-free episode sponsored by Ford.