Fox’s ‘Mulaney’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ to Trade Timeslots

Fox has swapped Sunday timeslots for comedies Mulaney and Bob’s Burgers.

The move, effective Nov. 16, puts struggling freshman sitcom Mulaney at 7:30 p.m. and animated series Bob’s Burgers in the post-Family Guy 9:30 p.m. spot.

With the net’s Sunday football coverage set to run into primetime on Nov. 16, Mulaney’s next episode will air Nov. 23.

Mulaney has struggled from the get-go, with the freshman comedy drawing a 1.0 among adults 18-49 and 2.3 million total viewers in its premiere Oct. 5. A few weeks after its soft debut, the network cut the series’ episode order from 16 to 13. The John Mulaney starrer’s last 9:30 p.m. airing Nov. 9 garnered a 0.9 among adults 18-49.

Bob’s Burgers, now in its fifth season, nabbed a 1.5 in the demo in its last original episode Nov. 2.