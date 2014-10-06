Primetime Ratings: ‘Mulaney’ Gets Off to Rough Start

Fox rounded out its new “Sunday Funday” lineup with the premiere of Mulaney, which struggled at 9:30 p.m., drawing just a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The rating was below what Fox used to draw in the space last year (American Dad and Bob’s Burgers traded off in that slot). Elsewhere, Fox’s lineup saw heafty declines from last week’s NFL-inflated lineup. The Simpsons dipped 49% to a 2.0, Brooklyn Nine-Nine shed 38% to a 1.6 and Family Guy lost 58% to a 1.9. At 7:30 p.m., Bob’s Burgers drew a 1.4; though they were down big, all of Fox’s shows were around their season averages from last year. Fox ended up in fourth overall with a 1.6 rating/5 share.

NBC led the night easily with a 5.5/16 in primetime for its Sunday Night Football telecast.

CBS took second with a 2.2/6 – its lineup was delayed by about 30 minutes in the Eastern and Central time zones due to NFL runover. Madam Secretary rose 21% from last week to a 1.7 from 8:30-9:30, while The Good Wife improved a tenth to a 1.4. CSI drew a 1.3 from 10:30-11:30 p.m. Final numbers will be subject to more than the usual adjustment.

ABC took third with a 1.7/5. Once Upon a Time dipped 16% to a 3.1, while Resurrection posted a series-low 1.8, down 28% from last week. At 10 p.m., Revenge fell 13% to a 1.3 rating.