Fox’s KTVU San Francisco to Debut 9 a.m. Morning Show

KTVU San Francisco is launching a new morning show at 9 a.m.

Premiering Sept. 14, the hourlong show, part of the station's “Mornings on 2,” is hosted by Bay Area natives Gasia Mikaelian, Mike Mibach and Sal Castaneda and will highlight local people, businesses and news.

This is the latest of several news expansions since KTVU became a Fox Owned-and-Operated station in October 2014. The station debuted a 4 p.m. newscast back in June, and “The Four on 2” has already become the No. 1 station in the time period among adults 25-54. KTVU also added a 4 a.m. newscast in April and an 11 p.m. Sunday night sports program in June. With its 13 additional hours of news and sports programming since October, KTVU is now providing 62 hours of local content a week, the most of any Bay Area (DMA No. 6.) news station.

“Expanding our local news footprint allows us to cover more local stories and look deeper into the issues impacting the Bay Area,” said Dana Hahn, the station VP and news director. “Furthermore, the strength of the 4 p.m. launch has provided an incredible news audience for the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, which are both up over 40% year over year.”