Fox’s Daytona 500 Promos Cross Finish Line With 142.7M TV Ad Impressions

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Feb. 26).



Fox’s promos for the Daytona 500, which had 142.7 million TV ad impressions leading up to the legendary race, just edged out ABC’s big push for the Oscars telecast (138.3 million). ABC also secured a second spot on our chart for When We Rise (136.6 million), Dustin Lance Black’s docudrama miniseries about LGBT history.



So where’s the promo heat for TV not of the tentpole/special variety? Over at NBC, in fourth place with its promos for The Voice, and TBS, in fifth place forThe Detour.



1) 2017 Daytona 500, FOX

Impressions: 142,730,205

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 87.76%

In-network Value: $3,771,660

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,291,886

2) 2017 Oscars, ABC

Impressions: 138,279,781

Imp. Types: National 78%, Local 19%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 87.21%

In-network Value: $2,743,118

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $365,782

3) When We Rise, ABC

Impressions: 136,595,298

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 76.79%

In-network Value: $12,065,658

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $422,445

4) The Voice, NBC

Impressions: 97,807,948

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 83.57%

In-network Value: $2,258,857

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $652,872

5) The Detour, TBS

Impressions: 95,299,104

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 93.02%

In-network Value: $1,812,812

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $177,148

Data (subject to updating/adjustment) provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).