Fox’s Daytona 500 Promos Cross Finish Line With 142.7M TV Ad Impressions
By Jason Damata
B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Feb. 26).
Fox’s promos for the Daytona 500, which had 142.7 million TV ad impressions leading up to the legendary race, just edged out ABC’s big push for the Oscars telecast (138.3 million). ABC also secured a second spot on our chart for When We Rise (136.6 million), Dustin Lance Black’s docudrama miniseries about LGBT history.
So where’s the promo heat for TV not of the tentpole/special variety? Over at NBC, in fourth place with its promos for The Voice, and TBS, in fifth place forThe Detour.
Related: Fox Planning New Video Streaming App Combining Networks
1) 2017 Daytona 500, FOX
Impressions: 142,730,205
Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%
Avg. View Rate: 87.76%
In-network Value: $3,771,660
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,291,886
2) 2017 Oscars, ABC
Impressions: 138,279,781
Imp. Types: National 78%, Local 19%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 87.21%
In-network Value: $2,743,118
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $365,782
3) When We Rise, ABC
Impressions: 136,595,298
Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 76.79%
In-network Value: $12,065,658
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $422,445
4) The Voice, NBC
Impressions: 97,807,948
Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 83.57%
In-network Value: $2,258,857
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $652,872
5) The Detour, TBS
Impressions: 95,299,104
Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 93.02%
In-network Value: $1,812,812
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $177,148
Data (subject to updating/adjustment) provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.
National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.
National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.