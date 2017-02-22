TBS’s ‘The Detour’ Promo Campaign Racks Up 113.2M TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Feb. 19).



On the strength of 113.2 million TV ad impressions for its promos leading up to its second-season premiere yesterday, TBS’s The Detour takes our No. 1 spot, moving up from fifth place during the last frame. It’s the only repeat-appearance promo campaign in our top 5.



Meanwhile, ABC hypes the upcoming Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Oscars telecast (No. 4), while CBS plugs The Good Fight (No. 2). And A&E serves up a creepy promo for the final season of Bates Motel (No. 5), while CNN gets serious about laughter in its new series The History of Comedy (No 3).



Who's Spending What Where: February 20, 2017

1) The Detour, TBS

Impressions: 113,160,973

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 83.03%

In-network Value: $3,027,823

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $427,490

2) The Good Fight, CBS

Impressions: 100,508,605

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 89.55%

In-network Value: $2,177,881

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $788,408

3) The History of Comedy, CNN

Impressions: 100,045,867

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 87.12%

In-network Value: $778,882

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $228,740

4) 2017 Oscars, ABC

Impressions: 81,499,701

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 86.81%

In-network Value: $2,236,043

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $147,562

5) Bates Motel, A&E

Impressions: 77,739,378

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 94.25%

In-network Value: $957,818

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $374,954

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).