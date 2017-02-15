‘The Walking Dead’ Promos Rack Up 156.4 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week
B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Feb. 12).
On the strength of 156.4 million TV ad impressions for its promos leading up to its mid-season return on Sunday, AMC’s The Walking Dead takes our No. 1 spot. It’s a measure of how important the franchise continues to be for AMC that its promo volume far outpaced even CBS’s blitz for the Grammys, at No. 2 with 97.1 million TV ad impressions leading up to Sunday night’s telecast.
Cable shows dominate the rest our ranking, with The Detour (TBS) slipping to No. 5 (it was in fourth place last week), and Animal Nation (Animal Planet) and LongLost Family (TLC) entering at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
1) The Walking Dead, AMC
Impressions: 156,374,598
Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%
Avg. View Rate: 79.75%
In-network Value: $1,799,302
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,438,348
2) 2017 Grammys, CBS
Impressions: 97,132,744
Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 92.82%
In-network Value: $3,234,398
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $226,675
3) Animal Nation, Animal Planet
Impressions: 90,509,046
Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 78.45%
In-network Value: $667,921
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $761,880
4) Long Lost Family, TLC Channel
Impressions: 84,162,249
Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 66.04%
In-network Value: $851,300
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $262,115
5) The Detour, TBS
Impressions: 77,776,741
Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 86.34%
In-network Value: $1,880,576
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $61,167
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.
National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.
National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
