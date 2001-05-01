Fox runs retro ads with 70s Show

Fox will run seven 1970s-era TV commercials during back-to-back episodes of That 70s Show Tuesday night as a one-time May sweeps stunt, The New York Times reports.

Vintage spots for Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper, Excedrin, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Volkswagen will be plugged in to replace contemporary ads for those brands. The price for the retro ads is the same, approximately $150,000 per 30 seconds. Fox will also run retro-looking promotional ads for its network during the show. Jon Nesvig, president of sales at Fox, told the Times Fox was seeking a way to "event-ize" That 70s Show for the sweeps period.