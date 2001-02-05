Fox rules Sunday night

Fox's Sunday night lineup hit a high note for the season, with a 7.2 average rating among 18-49ers.

ABC was a distant second with a 4.5, and Fox finished in a virtual tie with CBS for total viewers, with Fox pulling 14.3 million to CBS's 14.4 million average on the night. The Simpsons led things off with an 8.9 rating, 21 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers, drawing 18.5 million viewers. Malcolm in the Middle higt an 8.7/20, drawing 18.7 million viewers. The X-Files cleaned up with an 8.1/18, pulling 14.4 million viewers.

CBS's Touched By An Angel regained some of its ratings allure, hitting a 4.0/9 and drawing 15.3 million viewers. 60 Minutes led in with a 3.9/10 and 16.6 million viewers. Meanwhile, ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 18.8 million viewers and The Practice held those viewers and scored a 7.1/17.

