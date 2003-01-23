Fox rocks Wednesday

The second night in a row of American Idol Wednesday gave Fox a second

night of dominant ratings and shares (it is hoping for a fourth Thursday night

with a rerun of Joe Millionaire, which powered its Monday-night lineup

to an 18-through-49 victory).

According to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, Fox won Wednesday

night in both households (12.2 rating/18 share) and the 18-through-49 demo

(10.4/25) with That 70s Show, followed by another hour-and-a-half of

American Idol's two-part premiere.

It was a night for reality shows, with CBS winning households in the first

half-hour of prime time (9.1/14) with Star Search before Idol

came in at 8:30 p.m. to dominate the TV landscape.

ABC's own reality offering, The Bachelorette, built throughout the

night, from a 6.5/10 household number in its first half-hour from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. to

a 10.1/15 in its final half-hour from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It also did well in the 18-through-49 demo, with its last half-hour (7.5/17)

good for a dominant second (third-place The West Wing did a 3.3/7).

Scripted drama held sway from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., however, with NBC's Law &

Order recording an 11.1/18 to Celebrity Mole's 6.5/11 on ABC and

Presidio Med's 5.1/8 on CBS.

The nightly household averages were: Fox 12.2/18, ABC 7.6/12, NBC 8.1/12

and CBS 6.6/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 10.4/25, ABC 5.4/13, NBC 4.3/11 and CBS

2.8/7.