Fox rocks Wednesday
The second night in a row of American Idol Wednesday gave Fox a second
night of dominant ratings and shares (it is hoping for a fourth Thursday night
with a rerun of Joe Millionaire, which powered its Monday-night lineup
to an 18-through-49 victory).
According to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, Fox won Wednesday
night in both households (12.2 rating/18 share) and the 18-through-49 demo
(10.4/25) with That 70s Show, followed by another hour-and-a-half of
American Idol's two-part premiere.
It was a night for reality shows, with CBS winning households in the first
half-hour of prime time (9.1/14) with Star Search before Idol
came in at 8:30 p.m. to dominate the TV landscape.
ABC's own reality offering, The Bachelorette, built throughout the
night, from a 6.5/10 household number in its first half-hour from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. to
a 10.1/15 in its final half-hour from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
It also did well in the 18-through-49 demo, with its last half-hour (7.5/17)
good for a dominant second (third-place The West Wing did a 3.3/7).
Scripted drama held sway from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., however, with NBC's Law &
Order recording an 11.1/18 to Celebrity Mole's 6.5/11 on ABC and
Presidio Med's 5.1/8 on CBS.
The nightly household averages were: Fox 12.2/18, ABC 7.6/12, NBC 8.1/12
and CBS 6.6/10.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 10.4/25, ABC 5.4/13, NBC 4.3/11 and CBS
2.8/7.
