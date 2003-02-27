Fox rocks Wednesday

Anchored by American Idol: Search for a Superstar, Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18

through 34 Wednesday night. Both its lead-in (That 70s Show) and its

lead-out (Bernie Mac) won the two demos, as well.

NBC won households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54 for the night with

its regular lineup of Ed, The West Wing and Law & Order.

CBS was third among adults 18 through 49 (just ahead of ABC) and second in

households with Star Search, 60 Minutes II and 48 Hours.

At 9 p.m., 60 Minutes II, with Dan Rather's Saddam Hussein interview,

was the second-most-watched show of the night (behind Law & Order)

with almost 18 million viewers tuning in, the largest audience in the show's

history.

The program won its time period in households, total viewers (L&O

aired at 10 p.m.) and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households:

NBC 9.7 rating/15 share, CBS 8.9/14, Fox 7.3/11 and ABC 7.0/11.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.2/16, NBC 5.2/13, CBS 4.4/11 and ABC 4.3/11.

In Nielsen's local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 4.8/7 with a two-hour

special, The Lone Ranger, while UPN averaged a 3.7/5 with

Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.