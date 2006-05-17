Fox Rocks Tuesday Night

American Idol and House gave Fox first place Tuesday night with a 9.9 rating and 25 share in the 18-49 demo overall; finales of NCIS and The Unit put CBS second with a 4.1/10; finale episodes of Scrubs and Law & Order: SVU put the peacock third with a 3.3/9 and the Boston Legal finale helped ABC round out the top four at a 2.2/6.

The 8 and 9 p.m. hours were all Fox, starting with American Idol averaging a 10.7 rating and 29 share in the 18-49 demo, and House grabbing a 9.1/22 at 9. The only finale to win its slot was Law & Order: SVU at 10 with an average 5.2/13, beating CBS’ finale of The Unit at a 4.2/11 and ABC’s Boston Legal which got a 3.0/8.

The fourth network beat the finale of NCIS on CBS at 8 with a 3.8/10. Back-to-back reruns of Will & Grace on NBC grabbed a 1.5 and ABC’s Celebrity Debut a 1.4 at 8, each holding on to a 4 share of the audience for the hour.

The first of two episodes of The Unit were second at 9 with a 4.2/10, and dual episodes of Scrubs, the second its season finale, came in third for the hour at 3.2/8. The first hour of the Boston Legal season finale was fourth with a 2.2/5.

UPN took fifth at 8 with America’s Next Top Model at 1.0/3 and sixth at 9 with two reruns of Veronica Mars at a .6/1. The WB was sixth and fifth respectively with Gilmore Girls at a .8/2 and Pepper Dennis at a .7/2.