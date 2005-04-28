Fox Rocks with Stick, Stacked and Idol

Buzz over ABC's advertised revelations about American Idol -- to be revealed officially next week during Primetime exposé Fallen Idol -- hasn't hurt the show's Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings any.

Last night, Idol's 10.3 rating/26 share in the 18-49 demo average at 9-9:30 was up 10% over the previous week as astounded studio audience members booed the booting of soft-rocker Constantine, while Scott remained safe for at least another week.

Fox won the night with a 5.5/15, vs. its winning 4.9/14 the previous week.

That 70's Show (3.4/11) at 8 helped Fox deliver an audience to new sitcom, Life on a Stick (3.0/8), while Stacked, which moved to 9:30 to make room for Stick, benefited from the Idol lead-in, jumping from a 3.4/10 at 8:30 the previous Wednesday night to a whopping 5.3/13 at 9:30.

CBS and ABC tied for second on the night. ABC's top performer was Lost at 8, with a 4.8/14 to win its time period, though it has dropped considerably from the 7-or-better rating it was raking in earlier in the season.

CBS's top rated show in the demo was a new CSI: NY, which easily won its time period at 10 with a 5.1/14.

NBC was fourth on the night, with a 2.9/8. It's top performer was Revelations at a 3.4/9, though that was down sharply from last week's 4.5/11 despite the synergistic lead-in of a religious-themed Dateline show ("Dealing with the Devil," about exorcism and snake-handling Christians). NBC lead in to the first installment of Revelations with a show about runaway best-seller, The DaVinci Code, whose cachet the series is trying to cash in on.

UPN was fifth with a 1.7/5 thanks to Next Top Model (2.2/7), which beat CBS, NBC, and The WB at 8-9, while The WB came in sixth with a 1.4/4 for Smallville (2.0/6), which also beat CBS at 8-9, and the lightly-watched Jack & Bobby.