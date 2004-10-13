Fox Rocks with Sox & Stripes

Boston's near-comeback against the arch-rival Yankees (two feet higher or one hit more and they would have tied it in the late innings after being down 8-0) helped Fox to win the prime-time Nielsen Media Research race in the key 18-49 demo, as well as households.

Fox averaged a 5.3 rating/14 share for its coverage of the Yankees' victory in game 1 of the ALCS.

The other networks were competing for the second-through-sixth spots. In that competition, NBC won out on the strength of its 10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU, which averaged a 5.0/13. NBC averaged a 3.7/10 for the night, pulled down by some Father of the Pride repeats that came in fourth in their time periods.

ABC came in third in the demo, averaging a 3.4/9 for its lineup of My Wife & Kids, George Lopez,According To Jim, Rodney and NYPD Blue. ABC was alone or tied for second behind baseball in every half hour until 10 p.m. with its top performer, According To Jim, scoring a 4.4/11 at 9 p.m.

CBS came in fourth in the demo with a lineup of Navy: NCIS, baseball drama Clubhouse (the "fake" Yankees came in fourth in their time period, batting a 2.4/6), and Judging Amy at 10 p.m.

The WB continued on its hot streak (One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls set some series and network demo records Monday), averaging a 2.3/7 Tuesday night, including a 2.5/7 for Gilmore Girls, edging out NBC's back-to-back repeats of Father of the Pride.



UPN was sixth with a 1.3/3 18-49 average for All Of Us, Eve, and Veronica Mars.