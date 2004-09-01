Fox Rides Pachyderm To Victory

Surging Fox News Channel beat out the broadcast networks as well as the cable competition in the ratings during Tuesday night's coverage of the Republican National Convention.

In the 10 p.m. hour, when the broadcast networks offered their only live coverage, Fox grabbed 5.2 million viewers, compared to NBC News’ 5.14 million viewers, CBS News’ 4.4 million and ABC News’ 4.3 million. (NBC’s ratings were not immediately available.) In a surprise, MSNBC edged out CNN as the second most-watched cable news channel with 1.6 million viewers, compared to CNN’s 1.2 million viewers.

In prime time, Fox averaged an impressive 4.12 million viewers, about double the viewership for MSNBC and CNN combined.

MSNBC scored another ratings win over CNN, nabbing an average 1.257 million viewers to CNN's 1.177 million. In the 25-54 demo, Fox was particularly dominant, drawing 1.484 million viewers, compared to MSNBC’s 398,000 viewers and CNN’s 312,000 viewers.