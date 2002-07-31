Fox rides Idol to Tuesday demo win

Fox won the key adult-demographic races Tuesday night with hit summer show

American Idol: The Search for a Superstar being the big draw.

The household race ended in a three-way tie for first among Fox, CBS and NBC,

according to the Nielsen Media Research fast national numbers.

At 8 p.m., CBS won the household race with Judging Amy, but adults in

the key demo were tuned to Fox anticipating the 9 p.m. start of Idol,

which dominated all of the key ratings categories from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

About the only demo that didn't tune in was viewers 50-plus, which stuck with

CBS and The Guardian.

Idol averaged a 7 household rating with a little more than 12 million

viewers tuned in. The other original show on during the time period, TheMole on ABC, averaged a 5/8 with about 8.1 million viewers. Mole

was second in the key adult demos and total viewers and third in households.

At 10 p.m., NBC's Dateline won across the key ratings categories.

ABC's special, The War on Drugs, was second in the key demos, while CBS'

Judging Amy was second in households and total viewers.

The household numbers for the night: Fox, CBS and NBC 5.6/10; and ABC

4.7/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.6/14, NBC 3.1/10, ABC 2.9/9 and CBS 2.0/6.

Adults 18 through 34: Fox 5.5/18, NBC 2.7/9, ABC 2.6/9 and CBS 1.1/4.

Adults 25 through 54: Fox 4.0/11, NBC 3.6/10, ABC 3.2/9 and CBS

2.7/7.