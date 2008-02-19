Fox Reveals Post-Strike Schedule, Return Dates

Fox unveiled its post-strike programming schedule with the return dates for a number of its hit shows.

Hit medical drama House will be back with new episodes April 28. Fox moved House to a new time slot, Mondays at 9 p.m. Bones will return with new episodes April 14 at 8 p.m.

Comedy Til Death will have a new episode March 25, and it will shift to its new time slot April 16.

Freshman comedy Back to You will be back with new episodes Feb. 26 and 27, and it will then be on hiatus until April 16, when it moves to its new time slot on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. The network had a few episodes in the can when the strike began, and it was holding them for the spring.

Another freshman comedy, Unhitched, will premiere March 2 at 9:30 p.m., following Fox’s Sunday-night animation block.

Comedy The Return of Jezebel James, which had initially been given a cushy post-American Idol premiere date, will instead debut Friday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

Drama Canterbury’s Law will premiere March 10 at 8 p.m., while fellow freshman drama New Amsterdam will debut March 4 before moving to its regular time slot March 10 at 9 p.m.

Summer reality staple Hell’s Kitchen will return with new episodes April 1.